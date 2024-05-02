Cyndi Lauper makes surprise appearance at Nicki Minaj’s Brooklyn concert

Cyndi Lauper was the surprise guest at Nicki Minaj‘s Pink Friday 2 World Tour stop at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center on Wednesday, May 1.

Fan-shot footage shared on social media shows Lauper joining Minaj on stage for “Pink Friday Girls,” a track that features a sample of Lauper’s classic “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

One clip shows Nicki hyping up Lauper to the crowd by saying, “make some noise for this icon, this legend.” Another shows Nicki giving Cyndi a big hug, with both of them bowing down to each other and Nicki telling the crowd, “I have been speaking about this woman in my interviews since I first began rapping.”

“Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” was Cyndi’s debut single, released in 1983. It was a breakthrough hit for her, peaking at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

