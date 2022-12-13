106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Cyndi Lauper makes surprise appearance, performs at Respect for Marriage Act signing

Share
Cyndi Lauper makes surprise appearance, performs at Respect for Marriage Act signing

ABC

Cyndi Lauper made a trip to Washington, D.C., Tuesday to thank President Joe Biden for his support of the Respect for Marriage Act.

ABC News reports that ahead of the signing ceremony, Lauper surprised the press in the White House briefing room, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre introducing her by joking, “I know we have some serious business ahead of us today, but, you know, sometimes girls just want to have fun,” referring to one of Cyndi’s biggest hits. 

“I came here because I wanted to say thank you to President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, Vice President Harris and all the advocates and his team for all families — mine and a lot of my friends and people you know,” Lauper told reporters. “We can rest easy tonight because our families are validated, and because now we’re allowed to love who we love.”

Lauper also performed at the signing ceremony, treating those gathered to her classic song “True Colors,” introducing it by saying, “Well this time love wins.” Sam Smith was also on hand to perform their hit track “Stay With Me.”

Biden signed the bill into law Tuesday afternoon. It repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which prohibited federal recognition of same-sex marriages.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Neil Diamond to attend Sunday night’s opening of ‘A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical’
2

Go back in time with The Cure with remastered version of ‘﻿Play Out’﻿ documentary
3

Frank Sinatra musical in the works
4

Neil Diamond surprises cast of ‘A Beautiful Noise’ musical with in-person rendition of “Sweet Caroline”
5

Barry Manilow cancels Las Vegas Christmas show debut due to heart condition

Recently Played

Call Me (theme From American Gigolo)Blondie
12:57pm
Under The BridgeRed Hot Chili Peppers
12:47pm
Money For NothingDire Straits
12:43pm
We Are YoungFun. [feat. Janelle Monae]
12:39pm
HeartbreakerPat Benatar
12:31pm
View Full Playlist