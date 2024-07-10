Cyndi Lauper reveals her five favorite songs to sing

Cyndi Lauper is headed out on the road this fall on her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, and she may have just given fans a tease of what to expect.

In a video shared by Live Nation, Cyndi reveals her five favorite songs to perform — one of which, of course, is her classic “Girls Just Want To Have Fun.”

“Because I never really know what’s going to happen,” she says. “Depends on the audience and it’s always fun.”

Cyndi also loves to sing “All Through the Night,” noting she thinks of Edith Piaf when she sings it. “I know that’s really far-fetched but that’s me, pretty far-fetched,” she says.

Her other favorite songs include “Sisters of Avalon,” which she says is an “underground thing”; “Shine,” with Cyndi noting “it makes people feel good”; and “She Bop,” “because let’s face it, sometimes we’re all just a bunch of wankers.”

Cyndi’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, which will be her first major tour in 10 years, will kick off Oct. 18 in Montreal and wrap in Chicago on Dec. 5. A complete list of dates can be found at cyndilauper.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.