106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Cyndi Lauper sells majority share in her catalog to company behind ABBA avatar show ‘Voyage’

Share
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Will we one day be able to watch a virtual Cyndi Lauper in concert? It could happen, since the Grammy-winning singer has now entered into a deal with the company behind ABBA‘s 3D avatar show, Voyage.

Cyndi has sold the majority share of her master recording revenue and publishing to the Swedish entertainment company Pophouse, which was co-founded and partly owned by ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus. In addition to being a founding investor in Voyage, Pophouse is the company behind KISS‘ plans to launch an avatar-based show.

In a video conversation with Ulvaeus that’s posted on the Pophouse website, Cyndi says, “When I saw the ABBA Voyage, I started to think about what could be done.” He replies, “It’s just the beginning!”

According to the company, as part of the deal Pophouse will “create new content and experiences to enrich Cyndi Lauper’s catalog” — including hits like “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “Time After Time” and “True Colors” — for “fans old and new.”

In an additional statement, Cyndi said, “I can’t wait to participate in this new stage in my musical evolution and I could not be more pleased to know my music will now be in Pophouse’s safe hands as they build upon my legacy in the years to come.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

The best movies of 2024 so far
2

How much does it cost to win Best Picture? Breaking down the biggest and smallest budgets.
3

‘A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical’ is leaving Broadway and coming to America
4

Yes announces new edition of 2023’s ‘Mirror To The Sky’, new video for title track
5

Hits by Cher, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston to be featured in musical about Diane Warren

Recently Played

Still D.r.e. [radio]Dr. Dre Feat. Snoop Dogg
7:51pm
Bennie And The JetsElton John
7:43pm
Come Out And PlayThe Offspring
7:40pm
ManeaterDaryl Hall And John Oates
7:35pm
Whats Up4 Non Blondes
7:27pm
View Full Playlist