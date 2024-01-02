Dame Shirley Bassey appointed member of the Order of the Companions of Honour by King Charles

Shirley Bassey, the Welsh singer best known for recording three James Bond theme songs, including “Goldfinger,” is once again being recognized in the U.K. for her service to music.

Bassey was already appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1994 and Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2000. Now she’s been included on King Charles’ 2024 New Year’s Honours List, being appointed the 64th living member of the Order of the Companions of Honour.

“Receiving the Order of the Companions of Honour is just one of the most wonderful feelings,” Bassey shared. “Music has been a constant companion in my life,” adding, “I live to sing and love to perform. Entertaining audiences for over 70 years has been a privilege. My heart is full of emotion and I am truly humbled.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.