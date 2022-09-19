Daryl Hall adds run of US fall shows to 2022 tour with Todd Rundgren

Steve Jennings/WireImage

Daryl Hall has lined up a new series of fall U.S. tour dates with support act Todd Rundgren, with whom the Hall & Oates singer has been playing concerts on and off throughout 2022.

The eight-show run kicks off November 19 in Syracuse, New York, and then heads to the Midwest for concerts mapped out through a December 3 performance in Evansville, Illinois.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 23, at 10 a.m. ET, while presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, September 20, at 10 a.m. local time.

Hall and Rundgren have a previously announced show scheduled for October 1 in Brookville, New York. Tickets for that event are already on sale.

Hall’s dates with Rundgren have been in support of Daryl’s first solo compilation, Before After, which was released in April.

Daryl also has four Hall & Oates concerts scheduled for next month — October 7 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; October 9 in Uncasville, Connecticut; October 20 in Sparks, Nevada; and October 22 in Laughlin, Nevada.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, Rundgren will be taking part in the 2022 Celebrating David Bowie tribute tour, which runs from an October 6 show in San Diego through a November 13 concert in Phoenix. In addition, Todd will release his long-delayed, collaboration-packed album Space Force on October 14.

