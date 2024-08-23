106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Daryl Hall cuts concert short after falling ill

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Daryl Hall was forced to cut his Thursday night concert short after not feeling well.

The singer, one half of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame duo Hall & Oates, was performing in Vancouver when he walked off the stage after just three songs. A post on social media from his management revealed that he had started to feel ill during the show and later tested positive for COVID-19. 

Because of his positive test, Hall has now canceled his Friday appearance at the Albertsons Boise Open in Idaho.

“Daryl feels horrible about having to cancel and would like to thank the many concerned fans for their well wishes,” the post concluded.

