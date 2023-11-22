Daryl Hall files lawsuit against musical partner John Oates

While fans are used to seeing Daryl Hall and John Oates onstage together, it sounds like we may soon be seeing them on opposite sides of a courtroom.

Hall recently filed a lawsuit in Nashville Chancery Court against his musical partner Oates. While details regarding the suit are unknown because it’s under seal, the case summary describes it as a “Contract/Debt” dispute. Oates’ wife, Aimee, is also named in the suit for her role as a trustee of her husband’s trust.

What’s more, Hall was granted a motion for a temporary restraining order against Oates, although the reason he sought one is currently unknown.

ABC Audio has reached out to the duo’s representatives for comment.

Hall & Oates formed in Philadelphia in 1970 and have six #1 singles: “Rich Girl,” “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do),” “Maneater” and “Out of Touch.”

They were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

While their musical partnership has been hugely successful, their personal relationship is another story. In an interview with Bill Maher last year, Hall described Oates as “my business partner,” noting, “He’s not my creative partner.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.