Daryl Hall to headline first Montreux Jazz Festival Miami

Stuart Berg

Amid his legal battle with his musical partner John OatesDaryl Hall has been announced as a headliner for the first Montreux Jazz Festival Miami. 

The Montreux Jazz Festival, the second-largest annual jazz festival in the world, has been held in Montreux, Switzerland since 1967. This is the first time the festival, which welcomes all genres of music, is branching out to a U.S. city. In addition to Daryl, headliners include Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste, who is the co-owner of and ambassador for the event.

The festival will take place March 1-2 at The Hangar in Coconut Grove, Florida. More details about the rest of the lineup will be announced in January.

Ticket presales are available now at MontreuxJazzFestivalMiami.com. The general onsale date is November 30.

Deep Purple fans may recall that the Montreux Jazz Festival inspired the band’s classic single “Smoke on the Water.” The song tells the true story of the events of December 4, 1971: During a concert at the festival’s original location — the Montreux Casino — an audience member set off a flare gun, which set fire to the venue’s ceiling and burned down the entire complex.

