Daryl Hall to join Billy Joel at BST Hyde Park concert

Daryl Hall is headed overseas this summer, announcing two new shows in London, including a gig opening for Billy Joel.

Hall will kick off his London gigs joining Joel for his American Express presents BST Hyde Park concert in London on July 7.

Hall will follow that with a headlining show at London’s Eventim Apollo on July 9, with his good friend Todd Rundgren on board as special guest. The show will also feature Daryl with his house band, which performed with him on his web series Live From Daryl’s House.

“So glad to be back in London playing,” Hall shares. “I always have the best shows there.”

Tickets for Hall’s London Eventim Apollo show go on sale March 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Billy Joel/Daryl Hall show is one of many BST Hyde Park concerts this summer. Others include Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Guns N’ Roses and more.

