David Foster sells rights to his income from writing hits for Celine, Madonna, Whitney and more

Super-producer David Foster is the latest celebrity to cash in by selling the rights to his music. But in Foster’s case, he’s not a recording artist, so he’s sold the rights to the money he earns from writing some of the biggest hits ever.

Specifically, Hipgnosis Song Management has purchased Foster’s share — known as the “writer’s share” — of the performance income that’s generated each year by all the songs he’s written.

Just a few of the many hits the 16-time Grammy winner has penned include Peter Cetera‘s “The Glory of Love,” Whitney Houston‘s “I Have Nothing,” Celine Dion and Andrea Boccelli‘s “The Prayer,” Earth, Wind & Fire‘s “After the Love Has Gone,” The Tubes‘ “She’s a Beauty,” Chicago‘s “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” Madonna‘s “You’ll See,” John Parr‘s “St. Elmo’s Fire (Man In Motion),” and Celine’s “To Love You More.”

In a statement, Hipgnosis CEO Merck Mercuriadis said Foster is “the songwriters’ songwriter and the producers’ producer,” adding, “David is truly special, and we are delighted to be working with his almost 50 years of incredible songs and to welcome him to the Hipgnosis family.”

Foster added, “I’ve long admired what Merck and his team have built and I trust they will be terrific partners.”

Foster, 73, is married to Katharine McPhee. They welcomed a son in 2021.

Hipgnosis has also purchased the rights to songs by Justin Bieber, Neil Young, Shakira, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Fleetwood Mac‘s Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham, to name just a few.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.