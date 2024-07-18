‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ soundtrack includes classics by The Platters, Huey Lewis & more

The soundtrack for the new movie Deadpool & Wolverine features several classic tunes.

The much-hyped film includes hits from nearly every decade of pop music, including The Platters‘ “Only You (And You Alone),” which came out in 1955, ’70s classics like “Angel of the Morning” by Merrilee Rush, and the iconic Grease tune “You’re the One that I Want” by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

The ’80s are also represented with smashes like “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis & the News, Chris de Burgh‘s “The Lady In Red” and Eric Carmen‘s “Make Me Lose Control.”

Other songs on the album include Green Day‘s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life),” Goo Goo Dolls‘ “Iris,” Fergie‘s “Glamorous,” Avril Lavigne‘s “I’m With You” and *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye,” along with “The Greatest Show,” performed by Deadpool star Hugh Jackman and the cast of The Greatest Showman.

The time-hopping soundtrack is apparently a reflection of the movie’s plot, which involves time travel. It’s out digitally on July 24, with physical copies dropping July 26.

Deadpool & Wolverine, produced by Marvel Studios, hits theaters July 26. Disney is the parent company of Marvel Studios and ABC News.

