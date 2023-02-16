Depeche Mode adds fall tour dates supporting ‘﻿Memento Mori﻿’ album

Columbia Records

Depeche Mode has announced a fall tour in support of the band’s upcoming album, Memento Mori.

The newly added U.S. dates run from September 29 in Austin, Texas, to December 15 in Los Angeles. Following a presale on Tuesday, February 21, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DepecheMode.com.

The fall shows follow Depeche Mode’s previously announced spring tour, which runs from March 23 in Sacramento, California, to April 14 in New York City.

﻿Memento Mori﻿, the first Depeche Mode album following the 2022 death of member Andy Fletcher, will be released March 24. Lead single “Ghosts Again” is out now.

