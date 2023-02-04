Depeche Mode announces first ‘Memento Mori’ single, “Ghosts Again”

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Depeche Mode has revealed the title and premiere date of the first single off the band’s upcoming album, Memento Mori.

The track is titled “Ghosts Again” and will arrive Thursday, February 9, at 11 a.m. ET. You can listen to a brief snippet of the song via Depeche Mode’s Twitter.

Memento Mori is the follow-up to 2017’s Spirit. It is the first Depeche Mode album following the death of band member Andy Fletcher, who died last May.

“We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time,” Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore said of Memento Mori. “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

Depeche Mode will support ﻿Memento Mori﻿ on a giant world tour, which kicks off in the U.S. in March.

