Depeche Mode drops new single “My Cosmos Is Mine”

Depeche Mode has shared another tune from their upcoming album, Memento Mori. The latest is the track “My Cosmos Is Mine,” which followed the previously released single “Ghost Again.”

Memento Mori, dropping March 24, is the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ first new album since 2017’s Spirit and their first release since the death of band member Andy Fletcher, who passed away in May 2020.

Depeche Mode fans won’t have to wait too long to hear the band playing these new songs live. They are set to kick off a new world tour March 23 in Sacramento, California. A complete list of tour dates can be found at depechemode.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.