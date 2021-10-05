Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan takes on Neil Young, Bob Dylan & others on new '﻿Imposter﻿' album

Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan has announced a new album called Imposter, due out November 12.
Recorded in collaboration with the production duo Soulsavers, Imposter includes covers of songs written and/or recorded by artists including Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Charlie Chaplin, Nina Simone and ex-Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan, among others.
“[Gahan and Soulsavers] didn’t write these songs, but listened to them, studied them, and gave them new life,” reads a description of the album. “It is a reflection of Dave’s life, a story told by others, but in his own distinct voice.”
Gahan explains in a statement, “When I listen to other people’s voices and songs — more importantly the way they sing them and interpret the words — I feel at home. I identify with it. It comforts me more than anything else. There’s not one performer on the record who I haven’t been moved by.”
Imposter, which can be pre-ordered now, is the third collaboration between Gahan and Soulsavers, following 2012’s The Light the Dead See and 2015’s Angels & Ghosts. Depeche Mode’s most recent album is 2017’s Spirit.
Meanwhile, Gahan just released a cover of Metallica‘s “Nothing Else Matters” for the metal legends’ Blacklist tribute album, which dropped last month.
Here’s the Imposter track list:
“The Dark End of the Street”
“Strange Religion”
“Lilac Wine”
“I Held My Baby Last Night”
“A Man Needs a Maid”
“Metal Heart”
“Shut Me Down”
“Where My Love Lies Asleep”
“Smile”
“The Desperate Kingdom of Love”
“Not Dark Yet”
“Always on My Mind”
