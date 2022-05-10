      Weather Alert

Diana Ross collaboration with rock act Tame Impala officially announced for '﻿Minions: The Rise of Gru'﻿ soundtrack

May 10, 2022 @ 3:00pm

After being teased earlier this week, a reported collaboration between Diana Ross and the alternative-rock act Tame Impala has officially been announced.

The two artists will team up for a new song called “Turn Up the Sunshine,” which, as hypothesized, will appear on the soundtrack to the upcoming movie Minions: The Rise of Gru, the latest installment in the Despicable Me animated franchise.

The soundtrack will be produced by Jack Antonoff, and will also feature contributions from a variety of contemporary artists, including St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Bleachers and Alabama ShakesBrittany Howard. The ’70s-themed compilation consists mostly of covers, including St. Vincent putting a spin on the Lipps Inc. disco classic “Funkytown,” and Howard teaming up with Earth, Wind & Fire‘s Verdine White for a new version of EW&F’s “Shining Star.”

You’ll be able to hear the full soundtrack on July 1, the same day Minions: The Rise of Gru hits theaters.

