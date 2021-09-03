      Weather Alert

Diana Ross' comeback album moved to November; hear new single, “If the World Just Danced”

Sep 3, 2021 @ 3:15pm

Randee St. Nicholas

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for Diana Ross‘ first album of new, original songs in 20 years. Originally scheduled to come out September 10, the album, titled Thank You, will now arrive November 5.

However, a new track from the record, called “If the World Just Danced,” has just been released. As its title suggests, it’s an upbeat song that’s made for dance floors, and seems ripe for remixes.

The song was co-written by Diana with six other people, including Amy Wadge, who’s written many songs with Ed Sheeran, including “Thinking Out Loud.”

As previously reported, Thank You was recorded in Miss Ross’ home studio during the pandemic shutdown, and features producers and songwriters who’ve created hits for Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Usher, Justin Bieber, Sam Smith, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Rihanna.

“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time,” the diva said in a statement.

Diana’s last album of new, original songs, as opposed to covers, was 1999’s Every Day Is a New Day.

