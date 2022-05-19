      Weather Alert

Diana Ross teams up with Tame Impala for '﻿Minions 2﻿' song “Turn Up the Sunshine”

May 19, 2022 @ 12:30pm

Decca Records

The long-rumored collaboration between Diana Ross and alt-rockers Tame Impala has finally arrived.

The Motown legend/R&B icon has teamed up the Australian psychedelic outfit for a new song called “Turn Up the Sunshine.” As previously reported, the track will appear on the ’70s-inspired soundtrack to the upcoming Minions sequel movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru.

You can listen to “Turn Up the Sunshine” now via digital outlets.

In addition to the Ross-Tame Impala collab, the Minions 2 soundtrack includes contributions from Earth, Wind & Fire‘s Verdine White, as well as from a host of big-name alternative artists, including St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Bleachers and Alabama ShakesBrittany Howard. The album was produced by Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff.

The whole soundtrack will be released on July 1, the same day that ﻿Minions 2 ﻿hits theaters, and the album can be preordered now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is a 2022 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee
Daryl Hall adds new run of US summer shows to tour with Todd Rundgren
Lisa Marie Presley showers praise on Baz Luhrmann's upcoming musical biopic about her father, Elvis
Elton John, Rod Stewart, Duran Duran & more to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II at Platinum Party at the Palace
Expanded 40th anniversary reissue of Michael Jackson's landmark album 'Thriller' due in November
Connect With Us Listen To Us On