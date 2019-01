Pinkfong’s Baby Shark has cracked the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 40. The viral song has landed at number 32 on this week’s chart. Even though the song has been out for a while, the track has been powered by the Baby Shark dance challenge and high streaming numbers. The video has over 2.1 billion views on YouTube.

Did you think you were done with Baby Shark? Have you dealt with it in your home?