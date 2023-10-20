Dion searches for “An American Hero” on new song with Carlene Carter

Dion is out with a brand new single. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has just released the new song, “An American Hero” featuring Carlene Carter.

“Basically, it’s a song about the ordinary person being a hero and championing the cause of the people around them,” Dion shares. “You don’t have to look at cable news or online and don’t look to politicians to save you. Look into your own heart and be a hero to the ten people you affect in your life the most.”

He adds, “Patriotism really isn’t about politics; we’re all Americans, so values and character are what matter most. Stop looking elsewhere for the answers to our problems; look into your own heart.”

You can listen to “An American Hero” now via digital outlets and watch the video on YouTube.

“An American Hero” is expected to appear on Dion’s next album. His last record, Stomping Ground, was released in 2021, and featured guest appearances by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, Billy F Gibbons, Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler, Peter Frampton and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.