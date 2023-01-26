106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Dion sells catalog to Reservoir Media

Yet another artist has sold their catalog. Billboard reports Dion aka Dion Francis DiMucci has sold the rights to his publishing catalog and future works to Reservoir Media. Dion is best known for such ’60s hits as “Runaround Sue” and “The Wanderer,” along with “Ruby Baby” and “Dream Lover.”

“I am most pleased to enter into this great new relationship with Reservoir,” Dion said in a statement. “I know how much the Reservoir team appreciates my work, and I am looking forward to some exciting times ahead with them.”

There’s no word on the value of the deal, which also includes synchronization rights (the right to use a piece of music with some sort of visual media) to his master recordings.

