Documentary about songwriter Gerry Goffin in the works

A new documentary is in the works about Gerry Goffin, the ex-husband and songwriting partner of Carole King, who was responsible for writing such hits as “You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman” and “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?”

Variety reports that the film, titled Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?, will feature interviews with King; the couple’s daughters Louise Goffin and Sherry Goffin Kondor; his widow, Michele Conaway Goffin; his longtime manager, Christine Russell; and others.

The film is expected to delve into Goffin’s history as a songwriter, as well as his life with King, his struggle with mental health issues and more. It will feature previously unseen footage, as well as music from Goffin’s catalog, which includes previously unheard music.

“So much has been made of my mom’s life story, but I find my father’s history equally fascinating,” Sherry Goffin Kondor shares. “In spite of all the darkness that tormented him, he also had this beautiful inner light. I want people to see both.”

Goffin is responsible for over 100 Billboard Hot 100 hits, with his songs recorded not only by King, but by the likes of Aretha Franklin, Rod Stewart, Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, James Taylor and more.

