Documentary on Elvis Presley’s 1968 comeback special to air on Paramount+

Elvis Presley’s famed 1968 comeback special is the subject of a new feature length documentary set to premiere on Paramount+ in August.

Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback gives fans insight into the special from its director, Steve Binder. It features interviews with Elvis experts, a well as concert attendees, and will also feature performances of Elvis’ hits by musicians like Darius Rucker, America’s Got Talent finalist Drake Milligan and more.

“The world is filled with stories about Elvis and his historic 1968 comeback special, but no one has ever told this story the way only I can tell it — because I was there for every moment of it,” Binder shares. “I’m so proud of this film, because it presents Elvis as he really was, and looks at a specific moment in time — when Elvis took control of his life, his career and his legacy. There’s never been a television moment quite like this one.”

Elvis’ comeback special aired December 3, 1968, on NBC and became the most watched TV event of that year. It was Elvis’ first live performance after seven years of primarily making films.

Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback will debut August 15 on Paramount+, just one day ahead of the 46th anniversary of Elvis’ death. The movie will have a limited run in theaters ahead of the streaming debut.

