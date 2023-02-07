106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Dolly Parton & Dionne Warwick collaboration “Peace Like A River” coming February 24

We won’t have to wait much longer to hear Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick sing together. The pair’s previously announced gospel collaboration, “Peace Like A River,” is set to drop February 24, along with a video the singing icons are shooting in Nashville on Tuesday.

“I was honored to get to sing with one of my idols, Dionne Warwick,” Dolly, who wrote the song, shares. “I have loved her since we were younger and getting to sing with her was one of the highlights of my career. I loved that she loved my song, and I loved singing it with her.” 

Dionne adds, “I so admire Dolly Parton’s talent and work ethic. I am thrilled to have this opportunity for us to work together.”

