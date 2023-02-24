Dolly Parton & Dionne Warwick share first collaboration, “Peace Like A River”

AND CUT

Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick have released their much-anticipated collaboration, the gospel track “Peace Like A River,” which Dolly wrote.

When asked what it was like to meet Dolly for the first time, Dionne tells Billboard, “Well, it was more laughter than anything else. We had a wonderful, wonderful meeting. It was as if we’d known each other for years.”

The pair’s first meeting was actually when they came together in Nashville to film the song’s video. “Dolly is very, very grounded — which I was thrilled about — but she’s also very business, which I happen to be about as well,” Dionne adds. “So, it felt like two peas in a pod. It wasn’t like we were working at all. It was more like two friends meeting for lunch.”

As for the tune, Warwick says, “It’s so beautifully written.” She added, “[These are] beautiful words to sing and I’m truly honored that she asked me to record it.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.