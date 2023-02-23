106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Don Henley honored with Milestone Award at 2023 ‘Pollstar’ Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Eagles’ Don Henley received quite an honor this week. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was feted at the 2023 Pollstar Awards with this year’s Milestone Award.

“I appreciate this very much,” Henley said in accepting his honor. “We are three shows into our 51st year as a band and touring entity — and feeling every one of them. But we feel very fortunate.”

Henley was referring to the band’s current Hotel California tour, which hits Palm Springs, California, on Friday, and wraps April 8 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Other winners at the Pollstar Awards include: Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard’s co-headlining Stadium Tour, which nabbed Rock and Roll Tour of the Year; Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, who were among the openers on the trek, won Support/Special Guest Act of the Year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

