Don McLean, Ray Stevens, Vince Gill among the 2022 Musicians Hall of Fame inductees

Credit: Jeremy Westby

Don McLean is among the 2022 honorees chosen for induction into the Nashville-based Musicians Hall of Fame.

The Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum’s Concert and Induction Ceremony, which will be held for the first time since 2019, is scheduled for Tuesday, November 22 at 7 p.m. CT at the historic Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

The “American Pie” legend will be inducted alongside veteran singer/songwriter Ray Stevens, country star and current Eagles touring member Vince Gill and acclaimed country/bluegrass act Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives.

In addition, producer Jim Guercio, best known for his work with Chicago, will be inducted; he’s also set to receive the Producer Award.

The event, which will be hosted by veteran artist Phil Vassar, will feature performances by a number of guest artists, including Steve Miller and country singer/songwriter Rodney Crowell.

A limited number of tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.com.

The ceremony will also pay tribute to Musicians Hall of Fame founder Joe Chambers, who died in September at age 80.

“We’re proud to honor Joe’s legacy by celebrating this year’s inductees with a night of vibrant live music and special performances by legendary musicians,” says Chambers’ widow, Linda.

For more information, visit MusiciansHallofFame.com or call 615-244-3263.

