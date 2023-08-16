Donate Here to the American Red Cross Maui Relief Fund

The Wildfires in Maui have been devastating. As the death toll continues to climb, the survivors are scrambling to piece their lives back together amid the absolute destruction brought down on their communities as a result of the horrific wildfires that have ravaged the beautiful island.

Alpha Media has teamed up with the American Red Cross to deliver aid to our Hawaiian brothers and sisters in need, and we need your help. Please give what you can, and know that your monetary donation will absolutely help ease the suffering of those in dire need of help. Click here to donate now.