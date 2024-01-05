Donna Summer, Gladys Knight among this year’s Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honorees

The Recording Academy will honor Donna Summer and Gladys Knight with Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards during Grammy Week next month.

Other Lifetime Achievement honorees include Laurie Anderson, gospel group The Clark Sisters, rappers N.W.A. and country legend Tammy Wynette.

In addition, manager and producer Peter Asher will receive the Trustees Award. Asher, a member of the pop vocal duo Peter & Gordon and a one-time head of A&R for The Beatles’ Apple Records, went on to discover, manage and produce James Taylor and later worked with such artists as Linda Ronstadt, Neil Diamond, Bonnie Raitt and more.

Other Trustee Award honorees include DJ Kool Herc and Joel Katz.

“The Academy is honored to pay tribute to this year’s Special Merit Award recipients— a remarkable group of creators and industry professionals whose impact resonates with generations worldwide,” Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “Their contributions to music span genres, backgrounds and crafts, reflecting the rich diversity that fuels our creative community.”

He adds, “We look forward to honoring these music industry trailblazers next month as part of our week-long celebration leading up to Music’s Biggest Night.”

All the honorees will be celebrated during the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards Ceremony, taking place February 3 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

