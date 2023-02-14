106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Donny Osmond extends Las Vegas residency

courtesy of Caesars Entertainment

Donny Osmond is extending his time in Las Vegas. The singer has added a new set of dates for his residency inside the Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

Osmond has added 46 new shows to his schedule, with dates set to take place in September, October and November. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. PT. 

Osmond’s show has been quite a draw in Las Vegas. In fact, it was voted Best Production Show, Best Headliner and Best Family-Friendly Show for the 2022 Best of Vegas awards.

A complete list of Donny Osmond dates can be found at Caesars.com.

