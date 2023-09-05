“Dream Weaver” singer Gary Wright dies at age 80

Gary Wright, best known for his seventies hits “Dream Weaver” and “Love Is Alive,” passed away Monday, September 4, at the age of 80. Wright’s son Justin confirmed his father’s passing to ABC News, revealing the cause of death to be Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia, which Wright had been diagnosed with six years ago.

Wright cofounded the British blues band Spooky Tooth in 1967 and left the group in 1970 after three albums, staging several reunions over the years. He departed the group to pursue a solo career, releasing his breakthrough solo album, The Dream Weaver, in 1975, which went on to be certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

The song “Dream Weaver” was a huge hit for Wright, peaking at #2 on the Billboard singles chart. The song saw renewed popularity over the years thanks to its appearance in movies. In fact, he actually rerecorded the song twice, in 1986 for the film Fire and Ice and again in 1992 for Wayne’s World.

In addition to his solo career, Wright had a long relationship with Beatle George Harrison. He first played piano on Harrison’s 1970 album, All Things Must Pass, and later appeared on all of his other ’70s albums. Wright also worked with Harrison’s bandmate Ringo Starr, appearing on the songs “It Don’t Come Easy” and “Back Off Boogaloo,” and in 2008, touring with Ringo as part of his All-Starr Band.

Wright’s neighbor, Ambrosia’s David Pack paid tribute him on social media, sharing, “I truly believe Gary is in paradise and he and George are already working on new music.” Singer Stephen Bishop also remembered Wright sharing, “Gary’s vibrant personality and exceptional talent made every moment together truly enjoyable. His legacy will live on for many years to come.”

