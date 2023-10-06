106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Duran Duran announces ‘Danse Macabre’ listening parties

Tape Modern via BMG

Duran Duran has a new album coming out at the end of the month, and they are in the mood to celebrate. 

The band has just announced a series of listening parties to coincide with the release of their gothic-themed album, Danse Macabre, dropping October 27. The parties are being held October 24 at record stores across the country, with participating locations revealed on their Instagram page

Danse Macabre features three new songs along with covers and new takes on old Duran Duran tracks. It also features guest appearances by original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor, former Duran Duran guitarist Warren Cuccurullo and Nile Rodgers.

Danse Macabre is available for preorder now.

