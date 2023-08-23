106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Duran Duran announces new single, “Danse Macabre”

Share
ABC/Randy Holmes

Duran Duran fans are getting new music soon. The band just announced their new single, “Danse Macabre,” is dropping August 30.

The cover art for the song features a black background with a red skeleton holding drum sticks, with what looks like an hourglass at his feet. 

So far there’s no word on whether the track is the first single off a new album, but back in March they did confirm “a special new music project is in the works, set for release later this year.” They also revealed that their former bandmate Andy Taylor, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, would be playing guitar “on a few tracks.”

Duran Duran is currently on their Future Past tour. The trek hits Sacramento, California, on August 24. A complete list of dates can be found at duranduran.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Donate Here to the American Red Cross Maui Relief Fund
2

Linda Ronstadt’s landmark album ‘Canciones de mi Padre’ returning on vinyl
3

Songwriter Desmond Child on working with Bon Jovi on ‘Slippery When Wet’: “They had this energy”
4

Boy George to appear in new documentary series, ‘Camden’, about the London music scene
5

Steve Hackett shares new performance from ‘Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton’

Recently Played

CumbersomeSeven Mary Three
6:57pm
Stayin AliveThe Bee Gees
6:52pm
Smooth [radio Edit]Santana [feat. Rob Thomas]
6:48pm
Back In BlackAc/dc
6:44pm
IrisGoo Goo Dolls
6:40pm
View Full Playlist