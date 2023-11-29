Duran Duran drops video for ‘Danse Macabre’ track “Black Moonlight”

Duran Duran has dropped the video for “Black Moonlight,” one of the new tunes off their recently released album, Danse Macabre.

The black and white clip, directed by Jonas Åkerlund, sees the band taking part in a séance. The footage is inspired by the album’s artwork.

“Shooting ‘Black Moonlight’ was the most fun we have all had on a video set in many years,” Duran Duran keyboardist Nick Rhodes shares. “I have always felt the best music videos are all about the ideas – having a séance in a haunted house was a perfect fit for this song.”

He adds, “I think a lot of people will be surprised and, I hope, just a little unsettled by the results…”

“Black Moonlight” reunites Duran Duran with their original guitarist, Andy Taylor, as well as their longtime collaborator Nile Rodgers, who they previously worked with on such hits as “The Reflex” and “Notorious.”

Danse Macabre features three new Duran Duran tracks as well as covers and new takes on old Duran Duran songs.

