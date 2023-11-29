106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Duran Duran drops video for ‘Danse Macabre’ track “Black Moonlight”

Share
Tape Modern via BMG

Duran Duran has dropped the video for “Black Moonlight,” one of the new tunes off their recently released album, Danse Macabre.

The black and white clip, directed by Jonas Åkerlund, sees the band taking part in a séance. The footage is inspired by the album’s artwork.

“Shooting ‘Black Moonlight’ was the most fun we have all had on a video set in many years,” Duran Duran keyboardist Nick Rhodes shares. “I have always felt the best music videos are all about the ideas – having a séance in a haunted house was a perfect fit for this song.” 

He adds, “I think a lot of people will be surprised and, I hope, just a little unsettled by the results…”

“Black Moonlight” reunites Duran Duran with their original guitarist, Andy Taylor, as well as their longtime collaborator Nile Rodgers, who they previously worked with on such hits as “The Reflex” and “Notorious.” 

Danse Macabre features three new Duran Duran tracks as well as covers and new takes on old Duran Duran songs.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Daryl Hall files lawsuit against musical partner John Oates
2

Crowded House classic tops the ‘Billboard’ Top TV Songs chart
3

Musical featuring music of Dusty Springfield, Lesley Gore & more to open in New York City
4

Mars Williams, The Psychedelic Furs saxophonist, dead at 68
5

Duran Duran’s ‘Seven and the Ragged Tiger’ turns 40

Recently Played

You Give Love A Bad NameBon Jovi
10:05pm
Gives You HellAll-american Rejects
10:01pm
Who Can It Be Now?Men At Work
9:57pm
Shine (edit)Collective Soul
9:53pm
Come TogetherThe Beatles
9:49pm
View Full Playlist