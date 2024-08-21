Duran Duran launches artwork contest for Madison Square Garden Halloween show

Duran Duran is set to headline New York’s Madison Square Garden on Halloween, and they’re giving fans a chance to design the artwork for the show.

The band has teamed with design platform Oditi for a new contest in which they’re asking the public to come up with poster artwork for the show that they’ll share on their social media accounts. The description of the contest notes, “You have creative freedom here, Duran Duran want to see what you come up with.”

While contestants can come up with any design they want, Oditi has provided the official poster of the show for those participating to reference. It says all submissions must include “Madison Square Garden,” “New York City,” “Halloween 2024” and “Duran Duran.”

The cutoff date for entries is Sept. 15, with voting closing on Sept. 18. Duran Duran will then choose the winner, who will be announced on Sept. 27. The winner will receive a $300 prize.

More info on the contest can be found at oditi.com.

Duran Duran’s Oct. 31 Danse Macabre Halloween show at MSG is part of an East Coast tour that kicks off Oct. 21 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. It includes stops in Connecticut, New Jersey and Maryland before wrapping Nov. 2 in Manchester, New Hampshire. A complete list of dates can be found at duranduran.com.

