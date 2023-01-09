106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers set for 2023 Bottlerock Festival

Share
Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers set for 2023 Bottlerock Festival

ABC/Randy Holmes

The lineup for the 2023 Bottlerock Festival in Napa Valley, California is here, and it looks like it’s going to be a great weekend of music. 

This year’s festival, set for May 26 to 28, will feature artists like Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, War and more. 

Other artists on the bill include Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Smashing Pumpkins, Lizzo, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, Leon Bridges, Sheryl Crow and The National.

 Three-day passes are set to go on sale Tuesday at noon PT. Check out the full lineup here.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Belinda Carlisle hints at new music coming next year
2

Canadian folk musician Ian Tyson, writer of ‘Four Strong Winds,’ dies
3

Cher trolls the haters as she spends New Year’s with “daddy” Alexander Edwards
4

Celebrations planned for Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday Sunday
5

Bob Marley’s grandson Jo Mersa Marley dies at 31

Recently Played

RelaxFrankie Goes To Hollywood
8:32pm
LowriderWar
8:26pm
Say It Aint SoWeezer
8:22pm
Sweet Child O MineGuns N Roses
8:18pm
Head Over FeetAlanis Morissette
8:10pm
View Full Playlist