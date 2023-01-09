Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers set for 2023 Bottlerock Festival

ABC/Randy Holmes

The lineup for the 2023 Bottlerock Festival in Napa Valley, California is here, and it looks like it’s going to be a great weekend of music.

This year’s festival, set for May 26 to 28, will feature artists like Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, War and more.

Other artists on the bill include Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Smashing Pumpkins, Lizzo, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, Leon Bridges, Sheryl Crow and The National.

Three-day passes are set to go on sale Tuesday at noon PT. Check out the full lineup here.

