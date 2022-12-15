106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Duran Duran performing live in Times Square for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

ABC/Randy Holmes

Duran Duran will be ringing in 2023 in New York’s Times Square. The band is set to perform live on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023.

The new Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have been tapped to play a medley of their classic hits just before midnight, ahead of the ball drop. Other artists performing in Times Square include New Edition, BTS’s J-Hope and Jax.

Other performers helping to celebrate the new year on the show include Fitz & The Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, Tomorrow x Together, Bailey Zimmerman, Lauren Spencer Smith, Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron and Nicky Youre.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 airs live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. December 31.

