Duran Duran receives Lord Mayor’s Award from home city of Birmingham, England

ABC/Randy Holmes

Duran Duran was honored by their home city earlier this week. The band received a Lord Mayor’s Award for their “outstanding achievement” and “exceptional service” to Birmingham, England. 

“Birmingham is very proud of these Wild Boys, as am I, for putting Birmingham on the international stage,” Birmingham Lord Mayor Maureen Cornish said at their recent show in the city, according to the BBC.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers shared a picture of them receiving their award on Instagram, calling the whole thing “quite an honor.”

Duran Duran just wrapped the U.K. leg of their Future Past tour and will next bring the trek to North America. The tour, featuring special guests Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille, kicks off on May 28 in San Jose, California. A complete list of dates can be found at duranduran.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

