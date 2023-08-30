Duran Duran releases title track from new album, ‘Danse Macabre’, coming in October

It may still be summer, but Duran Duran wants to get you in the mood for Halloween: they’ve released their new single, “Danse Macabre,” which is the title track off their new album, dropping October 27.

The album will feature three new songs, along with covers and new takes on old Duran Duran tracks. The new single features former Duran Duran guitarist Warren Cuccurullo collaborating with the band for the first time since 2001.

The album also sees the band reuniting with original guitarist Andy Taylor, as well as collaborating with producer Nile Rodgers.

Danse Macabre was inspired by the band’s Las Vegas Halloween show in 2022, with keyboardist Nick Rhodes explaining, “We had decided to seize the moment to create a unique, special event. … The temptation of using glorious gothic visuals set to a dark soundtrack of horror and humor was simply irresistible.”

To keep with the spooky mood, the album features the band’s take on such songs as Talking Heads‘ “Psycho Killer,” featuring Måneskin’s Victoria De Angelis; The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black”; the Rick James-inspired “Super Lonely Freak”; and Billie Eilish‘s “Bury a Friend.”

“It’s about a crazy Halloween party,” frontman Simon LeBon says of the record. “It’s supposed to be fun!”

Bassist John Taylor says the new album is an “interesting insight into the personality of the band,” with drummer Roger Taylor adding, “Maybe, you’ll leave with a deeper understanding of how Duran Duran got to this moment in time.”

Danse Macabre is available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for Danse Macabre:

“Nightboat”

“Black Moonlight”

“Love Voudou”

“Bury A Friend”

“Supernature”

“Danse Macabre”

“Secret Oktober 31st”

“Ghost Town”

“Paint It Black”

“Super Lonely Freak”

“Spellbound”

“Psycho Killer (feat. Victoria De Angelis)”

“Confession in the Afterlife”

