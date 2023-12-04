106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Duran Duran to headline 2024 Cruel World Festival

ABC/Randy Holmes

Duran Duran is set to headline the annual Cruel World Festival, happening May 11 in Pasadena, California.

The festival features a lineup heavy on acts from or influenced by the ’80s alternative and new wave scene. Other artists on the bill include BlondieSimple MindsSoft CellAdam AntGary Numan performing his 1979 album The Pleasure PrincipleThe Alarm and The Motels, along with Interpol, Placebo, Ministry and Jesus and Mary Chain.

Registration is now open, with ticket passes going on sale Friday, December 8, at 12 p.m. PT. The full lineup and all ticket info can be found at CruelWorldFest.com.

