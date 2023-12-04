Duran Duran to headline 2024 Cruel World Festival

Duran Duran is set to headline the annual Cruel World Festival, happening May 11 in Pasadena, California.

The festival features a lineup heavy on acts from or influenced by the ’80s alternative and new wave scene. Other artists on the bill include Blondie, Simple Minds, Soft Cell, Adam Ant, Gary Numan performing his 1979 album The Pleasure Principle, The Alarm and The Motels, along with Interpol, Placebo, Ministry and Jesus and Mary Chain.

Registration is now open, with ticket passes going on sale Friday, December 8, at 12 p.m. PT. The full lineup and all ticket info can be found at CruelWorldFest.com.

