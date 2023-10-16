106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor headlining charity event with special guests Robert Plant and Andrew Ridgeley

Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor is ready to take the stage again to help raise money for a good cause. 

The rocker, who is currently battling stage 4 prostate cancer, has announced a concert at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, England, with special guests Robert PlantWham’Andrew Ridgeley and others. The October 21 event, An Evening with Andy Taylor and Special Guests, will raise money for The Cancer Awareness Trust, where Taylor has been undergoing lifesaving targeted treatment. 

“Over recent months, it’s been a real honour & lifesaver working with Professor Sir Chris Evans & CAT – The Cancer Awareness Trust…,” Taylor writes on Instagram. “Having such a transformative journey, one where the generosity of spirt has carried me to a better place, enlightened me as to what my better purpose can be, now that I have some life back, which is bloody amazing by the way.”

In addition to the performances, the night will include an auction featuring the works of BanksyPablo PicassoMr Doodle and others.

Although the event isn’t open to the public, Taylor is giving at least two fans a way to get in the door. He’s holding a contest where the winner will receive two VIP “meet, greet & mingle” tickets,” a night’s hotel stay, food and more.

According to Taylor, all money raised “will go directly into patient care, the type of care I’ve received.”

