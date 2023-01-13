Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor shares how he discovered he had prostate cancer; urges men to get tested

KMazur/WireImage

At November’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, the members of Duran Duran read a letter from their original guitarist Andy Taylor, revealing he has stage four prostate cancer. Now, in a new interview, he’s opening up about his cancer battle.

Talking to UK TV 5 News, Andy says he first realized something was wrong at age of 56 after experiencing an “arthritic sort of pain” while out jogging, and says he began to have these “symptoms, and didn’t recognize them for what they could be.” He then noticed “what felt like tumors” on his neck, and a biopsy revealed the cancer was stage four metastatic, which he called “a death sentence,” saying, “no one can be prepared” for that news.

The 61-year-old Taylor now hopes to encourage others to get tested, and suggests women, who he realizes comprise the bulk of the Duran Duran fan base, do their part to get their men to get tested, saying ladies should “give them a nudge, go get a test.”

“Every minute is like an hour, every day is like a week,” Andy explains. “You really want to get the most out of life. And I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve had so much in terms of living the dream.”

