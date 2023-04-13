Duran Duran’s John Taylor teams up with Dingwall Guitars for ‘Rio’-themed signature bass

If you ever wanted to play bass like Duran Duran‘s John Taylor, now’s your chance. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has teamed up with Dingwall Guitars for a new signature bass, which they say “embodies the personality and stylistic range of the band’s 1982 multi-platinum record,” Rio.

The John Taylor Signature Model Rio Dream Bass launched with a numbered, limited-edition cranberry pearl colored bass, mimicking the colors on the cover of the hit album. It features a special string pack, a “Rio Eye” inlaid in the 12th fret of the fingerboard, a custom guitar hanger and more.

“This bass felt so intuitive to me from the moment I picked it up, and immediately made me wonder why all bass guitars aren’t made like this,” Taylor shared.

With only 83 initially available, Taylor’s bass quickly sold out. Luckily, if you missed out on the initial batch, there will be more to come, with black, vintage white and seafoam models in the works.

