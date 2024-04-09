106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Eclipse boosts streams of songs from Bonnie, Elton, Bruce, Beatles and more

When everyone wasn’t focused on making sure they didn’t burn their eyeballs out while watching the eclipse on April 8, some were focused on creating the perfect soundtrack for their viewing experience. That’s why Bonnie Tyler‘s classic song “Total Eclipse of the Heart” saw a big boost in Spotify streams on Monday — along with many other astronomically inclined tunes.

“Total Eclipse of the Heart,” which hit #1 in 1983, scored a 635% boost in streams in the U.S., Spotify reports. But the boosts the song received in the cities that were actually in the path of totality — meaning where you could see the sun being completely covered — were massive. In Buffalo, New York, for example, the song experienced a streaming boost of 2,090% from the previous week, and in Cleveland, the boost was 2,250%.

As for the other songs, The Beatles” “Here Comes the Sun” got a 2,140% boost in streams above its usual average, while Van Morrison‘s “Moondance” rang up a 2,300% increase.

Meanwhile, Pink Floyd’s “Eclipse” got a 1,155% boost, Soundgarden‘s “Black Hole Sun” was up 1,470%, Bruce Springsteen‘s “Blinded by the Light” was up 1,600%, and Elton John’s “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me” was up 635%.

