El DeBarge arrested on drug and weapon possession charges

DeBarge frontman El DeBarge, best known for the 1985 hit single “Rhythm of the Night,” was arrested Sunday morning in California on drug and weapon possession charges.

According to TMZ, while the 61-year-old was stopped at a gas station, cops noticed he had expired tags. When they got near his vehicle they saw he had an expandable metal baton, which is considered an illegal weapon in California. A further search of the vehicle uncovered pepper spray and narcotics, which cops say they believe was heroin. 

DeBarge was arrested around 3:40 a.m. on charges of possession of a leaded cane or baton, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $25,000 bond and has a court date in March.

