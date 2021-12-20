Elton John and ABBA score 2022 BRIT Awards nominations

Elton John and ABBA are among the artists who received nominations for the 2022 BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys.
Elton’s collaborative hit with British pop star Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart,” which appears on his new album The Lockdown Sessions, received a nod for Song of the Year.
ABBA, which released its first new studio album in 40 years, Voyage, in November, is among the nominees for the International Group of the Year prize.
Receiving the most 2022 BRIT nominations are Adele and Ed Sheeran who both scored four, including nods for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.
Notably, gender-based categories have been removed.
Check out all the nominees at BRITS.co.uk.
The 2022 BRIT Awards will be handed out February 8, 2022, at London’s O2 Arena and livestreamed globally on YouTube.
