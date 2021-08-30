      Weather Alert

Elton John & his family show off their matching Versace robes

Aug 30, 2021 @ 4:00pm

John Sciulli/WireImage for Audi of America, Inc.

Someone like Elton John isn’t just going to wear a regular old terrycloth bathrobe now, is he?

On the Rocket Man’s Instagram, he’s posted a photo of himself, husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zachary and Elijah, posing on a balcony in what looks like Italy, with their backs turned toward the camera. They’re all wearing matching Versace bathrobes with their names embroidered on the back.

The pic is captioned, “Grazie mille [thank you] @donatella_versace. Thank-you for your generosity and kindness. You made our Summer so glamorous. Ti amo [I love you].” Donatella replied in the comments, “I love you all!! You look FABULOUS!!!”

If you have $600 to spare, you can get the same personalized robe from the Versace website.

Elton has been friends with Donatella for many years, and was also close with her late brother, Gianni Versace, who was murdered in 1997.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending
The Stray Cats' Brian Setzer releases latest solo album, 'Gotta Have the Rumble,' along with new single
New episode of 'Queen The Greatest' YouTube series profiles classic David Bowie collaboration “Under Pressure”
Diane Warren reveals Cher “hated” “If I Could Turn Back Time” at first
Roky Erickson tribute, featuring ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, now available on CD; Gibbons talks Erickson fandom
Gene Simmons “sorry and ashamed” he hurt David Lee Roth's feelings, blames “diarrhea of the mouth”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On