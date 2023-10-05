Elvis pop-up bar hits New York, Boston, and Chicago

A nostalgic and Elvis-themed pop-up bar, titled “Love Me (Bar)Tender,” is making its way to New York City for a limited two-day engagement.

The event promises to transport guests straight to the iconic Jungle Room at Graceland, a space with a rich musical history. Visitors can enjoy Elvis Presley-themed cocktails, groove to tunes from Memphis bands, and capture memories in a photobooth.

The Jungle Room, famous for its debut at Graceland in 1965, served as Elvis’ den and a nod to his beloved Hawaiian vacations. It was in this room that Elvis recorded some of his memorable songs during “The Jungle Room sessions,” including hits like “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” and “Moody Blue.”

In a press release, Regena Bearden, Chief Marketing Officer at Memphis Tourism, described the pop-up as a “unique experience” not to be missed, catering to both Elvis fans and those seeking Instagrammable moments.

“Love Me (Bar)Tender” will grace New York on October 5-6, offering free entrance with advance registration. The pop-up bar will also stop in Boston on October 10-11 and Chicago on October 18-19.

