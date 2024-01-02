106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Elvis Presley loses ‘Billboard’ album chart record to Taylor Swift

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The late Elvis Presley’Billboard album chart record has been broken.

Up until this week, Presley held the record for the most weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart for a solo artist, with 67 weeks at #1 from 1956 to 2002. Well, he now has to settle for #2, thanks to Taylor Swift.

Swift’s latest release, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), spends its fifth nonconsecutive week atop the Billboard 200 album chart this week, bringing her total weeks at #1 on that chart to 68. 

But neither artist claims the title for the most overall weeks at #1 on the album chart. That goes to The Beatles, who’ve spent 132 weeks on top.

