Elvis Presley loses ‘Billboard’ album chart record to Taylor Swift
The late Elvis Presley’s Billboard album chart record has been broken.
Up until this week, Presley held the record for the most weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart for a solo artist, with 67 weeks at #1 from 1956 to 2002. Well, he now has to settle for #2, thanks to Taylor Swift.
Swift’s latest release, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), spends its fifth nonconsecutive week atop the Billboard 200 album chart this week, bringing her total weeks at #1 on that chart to 68.
But neither artist claims the title for the most overall weeks at #1 on the album chart. That goes to The Beatles, who’ve spent 132 weeks on top.
